Volkswagen Moves Forward With Golf 8 Production After Software Fix

The rollout of what is arguably Volkswagen’s most important car, the Golf, was plagued by a software issue related to the emergency call function. The problem was discovered last month during routine quality assurance checks, prompting an emergency stop of customer deliveries. VW said a fix would be ready by the middle of June, and now the software glitch has been resolved.

While the issue with cars that have been built but not delivered yet will be fixed shortly, VW will also have to solve the software glitch on Golf 8s already in the hands of customers.