Volkswagen Mows Down October With A 4.6% Gain In Sales

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 29,000 units in October, an increase of 4.6 percent over October 2017. With 295,228 units year-to-date, sales have now risen 5.4 percent this year to date. Led by Atlas and Tiguan, SUVs made up 43 percent of VWoA’s sales. The total of 12,419 SUVs sold last month marks a 38 percent increase over October 2017, when SUV sales made up just 33 percent of sales. Through October, the all-new Tiguan is the volume leader with 74,329 units sold year-to-date. Atlas sales reached 47,727 for the year. “Our SUVs have given us a lift all year,” said Derrick Hatami, executive vice president of sales, marketing and after sales for VWoA. “As we've shifted the portfolio over the past year with the Atlas and the new Tiguan, we’ve been able to move fairly quickly to be more in line with demand and consumers are responding.” Jetta sales led the brand for the month of October with 10,148 units, up 10 percent over 2018, as the all-new 2019 model continued to hit its stride with consumers. CPO sales increased 32 percent over October 2017. Year-to-date, the brand has seen a 26 percent rise in CPO sales, thanks in part to a new U.S.-specific branding effort and competitive 2-year or 24,000-mile (whichever occurs first) warranty for model year 2017 or older vehicles.



