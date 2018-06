The Volkswagen Motorsport team was targeting the electric record for the event, but Dumas’s time of 7min 57. 148secs on the 12.42-mill course eclipsed the overall mark of 8min 13.878secs, set by Sébastien Loeb in the Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peak in 2013.



Dumas averaged 90.538mph on the 156-turn course in the ID R Pikes Peak, which produces around 671bhp from two electric motors. The machine had been built for the project in just seven months.