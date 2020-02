Last summer Mercedes-Benz brought an F1 W07 chassis out to Sonoma Raceway in California’s wine country, plugged Esteban Gutierrez into the driver seat, and unleashed him on the track. He managed to fling Lewis Hamilton’s championship-winning chassis around the track in a new [unofficial] record time of 1 minute 15.430 seconds. Volkswagen wants to beat that. With an electric car.







