Volkswagen Plans To Steal Away Model 3 Market With $21,000 Sedan

Volkswagen AG plans to add a subcompact crossover costing about 18,000 euros ($21,000) to its all-electric I.

D. family of vehicles, expanding its lineup of zero-emissions vehicles that are more affordable than those of Tesla Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The entry level vehicle may be built at VW’s factory in Emden, Germany, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan hasn’t received final approval by the manufacturer’s supervisory board. Sales could start sometime after 2020, and the company expects to sell about 200,000 per year, they said.



rockreid

this sounds great. Maybe I'll pick one up when they are finally available in 2030.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 11/9/2018 9:52:32 AM   

