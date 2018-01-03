Volkswagen Powers Through February With A 6.0% Increase In Sales

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 26,660 units delivered in February 2018, an increase of 6.0 percent over February 2017. With 51,404 units delivered year-to-date in 2018, the company is reporting an increase of 5.6 percent in year-over-year sales. As Volkswagen shifts its lineup to offer more family-friendly SUVs, the results are reflected in February’s sales, with SUVs accounting for 54 percent of total volume for the Volkswagen brand. The all-new 2018 Tiguan had its best month to date with 7,486 units sold. In February, Volkswagen of America unveiled the all-new 2019 Arteon at the Chicago Auto Show. Based off the award-winning MQB platform, the newest Volkswagen flagship offers a sleek fastback design, an upscale interior, innovative technology, and available 4Motion® all-wheel drive. The Arteon is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the third quarter of 2018. The all-new 2019 Jetta will go on sale later this year. The Jetta is one of the world’s most successful sedans, with more than 17 million models sold worldwide since it was introduced, including more than 3.2 million of those vehicles in the U.S. The 2019 Jetta offers bolder design, more interior space and new technology. The 2019 Jetta is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018. For the 2018 model year, most new Volkswagen vehicles in the U.S. will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.



