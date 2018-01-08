Volkswagen Pulls Out All Stops With A 12.7% Leap In July Sales

Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 30,520 units delivered in July 2018, an increase of 12.7 percent over July 2017. With 203,418 units delivered year-to-date in 2018, the company is reporting an 8 percent increase in year-over-year sales. “We're very pleased to mark our seventh consecutive month of year-over-year growth,” said Derrick Hatami, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and After Sales for VWoA. “Our SUV lineup has given us strong lift in 2018 and July was the best month this year for the 2018 Atlas. Overall, this was our best July since 2015 and the all-new 2019 Jetta played a large part in reaching that mark, with Jetta sales leading the Volkswagen brand in volume for the month.” Volkswagen now offers America’s Best Car and SUV Bumper-to-Bumper Transferable Warranty on all 2018 models, with the exception of the e-Golf. The People First Warranty is a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, that can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration. The e-Golf carries an eight-year, 100,000-mile High Voltage Limited System warranty on its battery as well as a bumper-to-bumper, 3-year or 36,000 mile (whichever occurs first) New Vehicle Limited Warranty.



