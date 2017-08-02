Volkswagen Pulls The Plug On Small Diesels - Begins Peddling Hybrids

Volkswagen has halted development of a turbocharged 1. 5-litre four-cylinder originally scheduled for 2018 in the upcoming sixth-generation Polo, in favour of a new petrol-electric mild hybrid driveline.

The new aluminium block high-pressure common rail unit was planned to form part of a new small engine offensive by Volkswagen, in combination with the recently unveiled turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder direct injection petrol unit launched in the facelifted seventh-generation Golf.

