Volkswagen Pulls The Plug On Small Diesels - Begins Peddling Hybrids

Agent009 submitted on 2/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:08:55 AM

0 user comments | Views : 344 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen has halted development of a turbocharged 1.

5-litre four-cylinder originally scheduled for 2018 in the upcoming sixth-generation Polo, in favour of a new petrol-electric mild hybrid driveline.

The new aluminium block high-pressure common rail unit was planned to form part of a new small engine offensive by Volkswagen, in combination with the recently unveiled turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder direct injection petrol unit launched in the facelifted seventh-generation Golf.
 



Read Article


Volkswagen Pulls The Plug On Small Diesels - Begins Peddling Hybrids

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]