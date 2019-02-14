Volkswagen Releases Official Sketch Of T-Roc R Performance Crossover

Volkswagen has released an official design sketch for its upcoming performance compact SUV, the T-Roc R.

Due to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show next month, the new model will likely feature a revised exterior, a redesigned interior and a re-tuned version of the Golf R’s 2.0-litre engine.

This sketch is our first official glimpse at an undisguised version of the T-Roc R. It follows a stream of spy shots and an official teaser video from Volkswagen itself, confirming that an R version would eventually top the T-Roc range.



