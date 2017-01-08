Volkswagen Sales Comeback Stumbles With A 5.8% Decline In July

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

(VWoA) today reported sales of 27,091 units delivered in July 2017, a 5.8 percent decrease over July 2016. With 188,329 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 5.9 percent in year-over-year sales.

July 2017 also marks the start of sales for the all-new 2018 Tiguan, which joins the Chattanooga-built Atlas in Volkswagen’s new SUV lineup.  Production ramp up of the Atlas continues as Volkswagen works to meet consumer demand. Deliveries of the 2018 Tiguan, which began late in the month, totaled 593 units. Atlas sales totaled 1,306 units.





cidflekken

Atlas sales already tanked from 2400 in June to 1300 in July.

