Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 25,145 units delivered in February 2017, a 12.7 percent increase over February 2016. With 48,655 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 14.75 percent in year-over-year sales. The Golf family delivered 5,842 units, for an increase of 60.3 percent. Every model in the Golf family saw an increase including the e-Golf, Golf R and Golf SportWagen, which each delivered their best February on record.