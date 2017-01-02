Volkswagen Sales Continue To Improve With a 17.1% Gain In January

Agent009 submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:10:35 PM

0 user comments | Views : 306 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

(VWoA) today reported sales of 23,510 units delivered in January 2017. This marks a 17.1 percent increase over January 2016.




Volkswagen Sales Continue To Improve With a 17.1% Gain In January

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]