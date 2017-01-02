Volkswagen Sales Continue To Improve With a 17.1% Gain In January

Agent009 submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:10:35 PM
Volkswagen of America, Inc.
(VWoA) today reported sales of 23,510 units delivered in January 2017. This marks a 17.1 percent increase over January 2016.
