Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) today reported sales of 27,635 units delivered in March 2017, a 2.7 percent increase over March 2016. With 76,290 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 10.1 percent in year-over-year sales. The Golf family delivered 6,369 units, for an increase of 41.7 percent. The GTI, Golf R, e-Golf and Golf SportWagen each delivered their best March on record, continuing their success of the previous month.