Volkswagen Saw, Came, And Conquered: Takes Global Sales Crown Two Years Ahead Of Schedule

Toyota Motor Corp. lost its title as the world's best-selling automaker to Volkswagen Group, ending the Japanese company's four-year reign, as demand for its flagship Camry sedan waned in the U.S. and sales in China expanded at a slower pace than the overall market. Toyota's global sales, including its Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino brands, rose 0.2 percent to 10.2 million vehicles in 2016, the Japanese automaker said on Monday. That fell short of VW Group's record 10.3 million cars, trucks and buses, a 3.8 percent gain.



Read Article