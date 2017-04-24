Volkswagen Says Next Gen EV Models Won't Be Much More Expensive Than Normal Models

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:59:41 PM

0 user comments | Views : 482 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After the disastrous Dieselgate scandal damaged its reputation seemingly beyond repair, Volkswagen wants to reinvent itself as a leading electric car manufacturer with the launch of its I.

D. range. Concept EVs revealed so far include a hatchback known as the I.D. concept, the I.D. Buzz which is essentially an electrified Microbus, and the Crozz Crossover, which made its debut at this week’s Shanghai Auto Show. These are all concepts for now, but VW intends to start rolling out the I.D. range in 2020.


Read Article


Volkswagen Says Next Gen EV Models Won't Be Much More Expensive Than Normal Models

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]