Volkswagen Scores Multiple Hits On The Way To A 9% Increase In August Sales

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

(VWoA) today reported sales of 32,015 units delivered in August 2017, a 9 percent increase over August 2016. With 220,344 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 6.4 percent in year-over-year sales.

August marked the first full month of sales for the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan; deliveries for the month totaled 2,516 units. The 2018 Tiguan was redesigned and specifically engineered to meet the needs of American customers, with a more sophisticated and spacious interior, flexible seating, and available high-tech infotainment and driver-assistance features.

Volkswagen will continue sales of the current generation Tiguan and will introduce the 2017 Tiguan Limited, based off the original platform. The Tiguan Limited reconfigures the offer structure for low complexity and high value in the compact SUV space.

The 2018 Tiguan joins the Chattanooga-built Atlas in Volkswagen’s expanded SUV lineup. Deliveries of the Atlas totaled 2,807 for the month.




