Volkswagen Starts Off The New Year With A 5.2% Increase In January

Volkswagen of America, Inc. today reported sales of 24,744 units delivered in January 2018. This marks an increase of 5.2 percent over January 2017. As Volkswagen shifts its lineup to offer more family-friendly SUVs, the results are reflected in January’s sales as SUVs accounted for more than 52 percent of total volume for the Volkswagen brand. The all-new 2018 Tiguan had its best month to date with 6,336 units sold. At the North American International Auto Show, Volkswagen introduced the all-new, 2019 Jetta which will go on sale later this year. The Jetta is one of the world’s most successful sedans, with more than 17 million models sold worldwide since it was introduced, including more than 3.2 million of those vehicles sold in the United States. The 2019 Jetta offers bolder design, more interior space and new technology. For the 2018 model year, most new Volkswagen vehicles in the United States will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.







