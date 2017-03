Volkswagen plans to scrap bonus payments for members of its supervisory board, it said on Thursday, the latest sign of belt-tightening as the German carmaker grapples with the cost of sweeping emissions violations. Supervisory board members have agreed to accept only fixed salaries in the future and scrap bonuses, a spokesman said, citing a proposal by the 20-strong board that has yet to be approved by the annual shareholders' meeting on May 10.



