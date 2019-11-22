Volkswagen To Abandon Internal Combustion Racing To Focus On Electric Competition

Automakers love to remind us how “close” our electric and autonomous future is, while a lot of major racing divisions they participate in remain powered, at least partly, by internal-combustion engines. But Volkswagen is done with all of that, apparently. It plans to only race electric cars from now on.

Volkswagen announced the plans Friday, saying it is “focusing its motorsport strategy on electric mobility” moving forward and that “a clear emphasis on fully electric racing cars will be backed up by the farewell to factory-backed commitments using internal combustion engines.”