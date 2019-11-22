Volkswagen To Abandon Internal Combustion Racing To Focus On Electric Competition

Agent009 submitted on 11/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:03:32 PM

0 user comments | Views : 496 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Automakers love to remind us how “close” our electric and autonomous future is, while a lot of major racing divisions they participate in remain powered, at least partly, by internal-combustion engines.

But Volkswagen is done with all of that, apparently. It plans to only race electric cars from now on.

Volkswagen announced the plans Friday, saying it is “focusing its motorsport strategy on electric mobility” moving forward and that “a clear emphasis on fully electric racing cars will be backed up by the farewell to factory-backed commitments using internal combustion engines.”



Read Article


Volkswagen To Abandon Internal Combustion Racing To Focus On Electric Competition

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]