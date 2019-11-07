Volkswagen To Produce New Smaller Crossover At Mexican Beetle Plant

Agent009 submitted on 7/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:46:38 AM

0 user comments | Views : 392 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With the end of Beetle output, Volkswagen Group will begin producing the Tarek small crossover at its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla in 2020 and sales will start by the end of 2021, VW of Mexico CEO Steffen Reiche said on Wednesday.

The vehicle, discussed with U.S. dealers at the NADA convention in January, is expected to be slotted below the Tiguan crossover. 

Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen of America, told Automotive News this year that the subcompact crossover would have a different name in the U.S. market.



Read Article


Volkswagen To Produce New Smaller Crossover At Mexican Beetle Plant

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]