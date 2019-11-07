Volkswagen To Produce New Smaller Crossover At Mexican Beetle Plant

With the end of Beetle output, Volkswagen Group will begin producing the Tarek small crossover at its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla in 2020 and sales will start by the end of 2021, VW of Mexico CEO Steffen Reiche said on Wednesday. The vehicle, discussed with U.S. dealers at the NADA convention in January, is expected to be slotted below the Tiguan crossover. Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen of America, told Automotive News this year that the subcompact crossover would have a different name in the U.S. market.



Read Article