Volkswagen Group's core brand aims to raise its profit margin faster than previously planned despite rising investments for electric vehicles, the automaker said on Thursday. The Volkswagen brand now aims to raise its profit margin to at least 6 percent in 2022, three years earlier than initially forecast. Most recently, the margin stood at 4 percent. VW had previously said it seeks to achieve an operating return on sales of at least 6 percent by 2025.



Read Article