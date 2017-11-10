Volkswagen To Trim Size Of Dealer Network And Expand Online Sales

Volkswagen plans to reduce the size of its European dealer network and introduce online sales as it adjusts to changing buying habits, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.



VW is pushing to cut costs across all of its 12 brands in the wake of the emissions scandal as it faces having to invest heavily in the shift toward electric cars.



In the latest move it aims to increase profitability and efficiency at its 3,000-dealer European distribution network by an average of 10 percent and wants to trim the costs of the network to help double the average return per distributor to 2 percent from 1 percent.





