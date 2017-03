The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg will receive a more luxurious interior and a design influenced by its smaller sibling, the Tiguan, when it lands in less than a year's time.

The five-seat SUV model will sit directly above the Tiguan when it replaces the current Touareg, which has been on sale since 2011. It'll also eventually sit above the Atlas in VW's Chinese and American lineups.