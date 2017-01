WASHINGTON -- Some of Volkswagen Group's top executives may find it risky to leave Germany as U. S. prosecutors prepare to charge more company officials.

Oliver Schmidt, a VW executive, was arrested in Miami as he was returning to Germany from vacation and faces charges of misleading regulators about the automaker's diesel-emissions cheating devices. Prosecutors are preparing to charge more high-level German-based executives in the case, a person familiar with the matter said.