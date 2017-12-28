Volkswagen Will Power Through Dieselgate Lawsuits And Post Record Profits In 2017

Volkswagen Group will report excellent group results this year, CEO Matthias Mueller said, helped by expected record vehicle sales and by spending cuts.

VW's vehicle sales appears to have weathered the storm following the emissions scandal of September 2015, which has cost the company billions of euros in fines and penalties.

"It will certainly be quite outstanding in operational terms," Mueller told Germany weekly paper Welt am Sonntag when asked to sum up the 2017 business year. VW is due to publish detailed 2017 results on March 13.



