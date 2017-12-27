Volkswagen Will Probably Fall To 2nd In Global Sales Race, But Not To Toyota

We interrupt our self-imposed Christmas holiday with the news that in all likelihood, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will end the year as the world’s largest automaker group. Volkswagen Group most likely will come in second. 11 months into the year, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance remains in front of a very tight field. Volkswagen Group revved-up mightily with an 11.1% increase of deliveries in November, and it allowed it to bypass Toyota for a #2 position. Despite being held back by Nissan’s production problems, which decreased the company’s Japanese output by 43% in November, the Alliance continued its strong pace. Year-to-date, Renault is up 10%, Mitsubishi increased its output by 11%.



