Volkswagen Will Probably Fall To 2nd In Global Sales Race, But Not To Toyota

We interrupt our self-imposed Christmas holiday with the news that in all likelihood, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will end the year as the world’s largest automaker group.

Volkswagen Group most likely will come in second.

11 months into the year, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance remains in front of a very tight field.  Volkswagen Group revved-up mightily with an 11.1% increase of deliveries in November, and it allowed it to bypass Toyota for a #2 position. Despite being held back by Nissan’s production problems, which decreased the company’s Japanese output by 43% in November, the Alliance continued its strong pace. Year-to-date, Renault is up 10%, Mitsubishi increased its output by 11%.



User Comments

MDarringer

So VW and Renault are racing for who wears the crown of the maker of the most automotive garbage? I'd rather have a Toyota.

MDarringer (View Profile)

