Volkswagen Worried That There Will Not Be Enough Batteries To Produce All Of The Planned EVs

Several automakers are planning large numbers of electric cars for the near future, but that could lead to a shortage of lithium-ion battery cells, one Volkswagen executive believes.

Volkswagen Group R&D boss Ulrich Eichhorn recently said the auto industry will need to add manufacturing capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla "Gigafactories" over the next decade in order to meet demand, according to Automotive News. That's based on the assumption that other automakers will match VW's goal of making electric cars account for 25 percent of its global sales by 2025.