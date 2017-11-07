Volkswagen Worried That There Will Not Be Enough Batteries To Produce All Of The Planned EVs

Agent009 submitted on 7/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:59:52 PM

1 user comments | Views : 416 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Several automakers are planning large numbers of electric cars for the near future, but that could lead to a shortage of lithium-ion battery cells, one Volkswagen executive believes.

Volkswagen Group R&D boss Ulrich Eichhorn recently said the auto industry will need to add manufacturing capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla "Gigafactories" over the next decade in order to meet demand, according to Automotive News. That's based on the assumption that other automakers will match VW's goal of making electric cars account for 25 percent of its global sales by 2025.



Read Article


Volkswagen Worried That There Will Not Be Enough Batteries To Produce All Of The Planned EVs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve


Oh, don't worry about having enough batteries to make the EVs you want to make. Concern yourself with finding enough customers who will buy those EVs, at a price that makes it worth your while to build them.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2017 5:42:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]