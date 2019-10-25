Volkswagen's 8th Generation Golf Is A Evolutionary Step Not A Revolutionary Leap

Agent009 submitted on 10/25/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:37:58 AM

4 user comments | Views : 2,112 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen has revealed the eighth generation of its iconic Golf hatchback, which features a refreshed look, tech-splosive interior, and a wealth of powertrain options.

The compact’s design is more evolutionary than revolutionary, although it’s clear to see the difference in the "MK8" car's front end.

It retains the previous gen's grill design, but the new Golf's headlights feature an extended eyelash which makes up perhaps the most distinguishable styling cue. The rear-end, meanwhile, is sharper and further reinforces the upscale feel of Germany's sweetheart.

Read Article


Volkswagen's 8th Generation Golf Is A Evolutionary Step Not A Revolutionary Leap

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

11 different engine options seems completely unnecessary. You can likely take a lot of cost out of the program cutting that number in half.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 2:27:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

It needs 3 engine options:
base / hybrid / GTI

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:30:24 PM | | Votes: 0   

Jazzyjazz

As one of the best selling vehicles on the globe, it's easy for VW to offer so many powertrain options. In the USA along we have the EV Golf, 1.4 golf, we've had TDI golf, 1.8 in the Alltrack Golf, 2.0 in various trims in the GTI and Golf R.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 7:12:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The Golf is dead in the USA. Only the overpriced GTI is coming.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 6:54:15 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]