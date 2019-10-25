Volkswagen's 8th Generation Golf Is A Evolutionary Step Not A Revolutionary Leap

Volkswagen has revealed the eighth generation of its iconic Golf hatchback, which features a refreshed look, tech-splosive interior, and a wealth of powertrain options. The compact’s design is more evolutionary than revolutionary, although it’s clear to see the difference in the "MK8" car's front end.



It retains the previous gen's grill design, but the new Golf's headlights feature an extended eyelash which makes up perhaps the most distinguishable styling cue. The rear-end, meanwhile, is sharper and further reinforces the upscale feel of Germany's sweetheart.



