Volkswagen's Amarok Pickup My Eventually Be The Basis For The Ford Ranger

The commercial vehicle partnership between Volkswagen and Ford could eventually extend to shared platforms for future generations of the brands' Amarok and Ranger pickups because the move would reduce costs to make the trucks more competitive. If this pickup partnership actually happens, then it would still be several years before they actually arrive in showrooms.



"All avenues are being explored. I think it would be disingenuous of me to say there is nothing going on with Ford, otherwise, Ford wouldn’t be making the comments that they are making, but I am not in a position at the moment to say what it may or may not be," VW Group Australia managing director Michael Bartsch told GoAuto. "What I think is very clear is, in order to be competitive in Australia, we have to get the cost base of [Amarok] down. It’s being produced in Argentina and Germany and both of those are high-cost markets for a product that is in the most competitive environment that you can be in."



