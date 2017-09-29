Volkswagen's Dieselgate Costs Have Risen To $30 Billion So Far

Agent009 submitted on 9/29/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:23:27 AM

0 user comments | Views : 394 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: uk.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen is taking another $3 billion charge to fix diesel engines in the United States, lifting the total bill for its emissions-test cheating scandal to around $30 billion (22.

43 billion pounds).

The German group is struggling to put the two-year-old “Dieselgate” scandal behind it, and working to transform itself into a maker of mass-market electric cars.

On Thursday, Munich prosecutors said they had arrested a former Porsche management board member, the first top executive within the group to be detained amid a widening probe into cheating at VW’s Audi brand.



Read Article


Volkswagen's Dieselgate Costs Have Risen To $30 Billion So Far

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]