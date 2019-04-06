Volkswagen's I.D. R Shatters Nürburgring EV Lap Time By An Incredible 45 Seconds

Volkswagen's team just processed all the recordings from the I. D. R record-breaking run and here we can watch the full lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife driven by Romain Dumas.

The result of 6:05.336 minutes, at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph), is the emission-free lap record of all time and second only to Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO (5:19.546). The previous EV record was set by the NIO EP9 at 6:45.90 (improved by 40.564 seconds).

It's a great achievement for Volkswagen and for EVs. Who knows, maybe in the next few years someone will be able to beat the 5:19.546 record.



