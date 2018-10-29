Volkswagen's I.R. R Driver Battled G Force Induced Blackouts When Testing For Pike Peak Run

A few months after the Volkswagen I. D. R stormed up the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb and set a new record, Top Gear’s Ollie Marriage became the third person on earth to step into the driver’s seat. His experience in the electric prototype reveals just how extreme this thing is.

Powering the I.D. R are a pair of electric motors that deliver a combined output of 670 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque through all four wheels. That’s not an earth-shattering amount of power but the vehicle only weighs 1100 kg (2200 lbs). It also happens to have an extreme aerodynamics package that delivers more downforce than an LMP1 car and in excess of what the car weighs.