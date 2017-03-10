Volkswagen's SUV Lineup Leads The Brand To A Stunning 33.2% Increase In September Sales

Volkswagen of America, Inc. today reported sales of 32,112 units delivered in September 2017, a 33.2 percent increase over September 2016. With 252,456 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 9.2 percent in year-over-year sales.



Volkswagen is shifting its lineup to offer more family-friendly SUVs. The positive results are seen in September’s sales as SUVs accounted for more than 26 percent of total volume for the Volkswagen brand. The Chattanooga-built Atlas delivered 4,095 units, while the 2018 Tiguan delivered 3,075 units, both showing a steady increase in sales for the vehicles.



Additionally, the Golf family was boosted by sales of the Golf SportWagen—which includes Alltrack—and the GTI. In total, Golf delivered 5,685 units, an increase of 24 percent for the award-winning family of vehicles.









