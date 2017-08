The Volkswagen Scirocco will be reinvented as a sporty two-door EV coupe for its next generation, and it will be based on the company’s new all-electric MEB platform, Auto Express can reveal.

Previewed here by our exclusive images, the Scirocco EV will share many of its components with VW’s forthcoming I.D. family of pure-electric cars. That will allow the new model to keep the current car’s compact dimensions and offer vastly improved interior space.