Following its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the VW T-Roc R high-performance SUV is now available to buy in Europe.

The first VW SUV to feature the R treatment, the T-Roc R starts from €43,995 (approximately $48,730), which is a lot of money for a non-premium subcompact SUV. However, buyers do get plenty of bang for their buck, especially performance-wise.