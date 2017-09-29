Volkswagen set to launch next Golf and I.D electric car at the same time

It may seem that Volkswagen this year has been working overtime for the preview of its upcoming electric models --- the ID Buzz and the ID Crozz but somewhere in between, the German automaker continues to make new versions of its current vehicle lineup.



Soon to launch is the eighth generation Volkswagen Golf which will come in sequence with the very exciting premiere of Volkswagen’s ID electric hatchback. Speaking with Drive earlier this week, Jurgen Stackman, VW board member and sales & marketing head, said that the premiere of the new Golf should be expected in early 2018 which will be succeeded by the unveiling of the ID hatch.

