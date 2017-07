Eager to cement its position as a leader in the industry, Volvo has announced that every new vehicle it launches from 2019 will have an electric motor.



In a statement, the Swedish automaker revealed that between 2019 and 2021, it will launch five fully-electric cars, two of which will come from the company’s performance division, Polestar. These models will then be supplemented by a selection of petrol and diesel plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles with 48-volt power supplies.





Read Article