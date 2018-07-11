Volvo CPO Vehicles Will Now Come With Unlimited-Mileage Warranty

High-mile drivers, take note: Volvo said last week that it now offers an unlimited-mileage warranty on its certified pre-owned vehicles.

The Swedish luxury brand added the unlimited-mileage coverage can be customized to a specific customer's desires.

The brand said coverage can be extended up to eight years from the car's original in-service date with unlimited miles to maximize coverage on a certified used vehicle. To qualify as a certified used vehicle, a particular car must show fewer than 80,000 miles on the odometer and be less than five years old. A factory Volvo technician inspects each vehicle eligible for the CPO program and combs over 170-plus points during the inspection process. Finally, a vehicle's title and history report must meet Certified by Volvo standards for a final seal of approval.



