Volvo is preparing to add two new models to its Care By Volvo subscription service, with the XC60 and XC90 set to join the platform “within the next couple of months”, according to UK managing director Jon Wakefield.

The service launched in 2017 with the XC40 compact SUV as the sole offering, and has since been expanded to include the recently launched V60 estate. The S60 saloon was previously confirmed to be joining the line-up over the summer.