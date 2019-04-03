Volvo Limits Top Speeds To 112 MPH - Does THIS Announcement END Your Consideration Of Buying A Volvo EVER AGAIN?

Volvo said on Monday it will limit the top speed on all its new cars to 180 kph (112 mph) starting in 2020, which is the same year the Swedish automaker wants there to be zero people killed or seriously injured in any of its new models.

The change will be implemented globally starting in the second quarter of next year on vehicles planned for the 2021 model year.

Volvo is taking the bold step because its researchers have identified speed as a prominent gap it needs to close to reach its safety target.

User Comments

PUGPROUD

Another example of individual responsibility and accountability being overruled by the powers to be (legislation, regulation, companies, etc) claiming to doing whats right but making life drab, more confining, joyless with less zest.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 10:46:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

joneshamilton

Current round of DIM candidates for pres would take away your right to own a car, eat a hamburger. . .

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2019 11:27:25 AM | | Votes: 1   

