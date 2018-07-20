Volvo Moving XC60 SUV Production From China To EU To Avoid Tariffs

Volvo is becoming the first automaker to react on the new U. S. tariffs on Chinese imports. The Swedish manufacturer will move the production of the XC60 SUV for the American market from the People’s Republic to Europe.

"We will, of course, reshuffle here and take XC60s for the U.S. from our factory in Europe, and let China produce for other markets," Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO, commented to Reuters, adding that the shift to the Swedish plant where the XC60 is built for Europe had already begun.