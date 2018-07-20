Volvo Moving XC60 SUV Production From China To EU To Avoid Tariffs

Agent009 submitted on 7/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:31:00 AM

10 user comments | Views : 1,168 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volvo is becoming the first automaker to react on the new U.

S. tariffs on Chinese imports. The Swedish manufacturer will move the production of the XC60  SUV for the American market from the People’s Republic to Europe.

"We will, of course, reshuffle here and take XC60s for the U.S. from our factory in Europe, and let China produce for other markets," Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO, commented to Reuters, adding that the shift to the Swedish plant where the XC60 is built for Europe had already begun.



Read Article


Volvo Moving XC60 SUV Production From China To EU To Avoid Tariffs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

qwertyfla1

Wait for many more companies (especially Canadian) to announce plans to move production to Murica to hedge against tariffs and free trade. Long term Trumps plan will greatly benefit America as everyone is forced to renegotiate terms more favorable to the US. Hell, I am one of them looking to relocate stateside once I can off my property.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 11:01:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Unless you're a gay Muslim female MS13 transgender atheist, don't bother emigrating. LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 11:07:39 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The tariffs will not fully materialize. The Chicken Littles of the world can't see that however.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 11:06:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

qwertyfla1

Matt you are right and they won't but are a hell of a inducement. The real danger here is the US insistence of a sunset clause whereby NAFTA would be renegotiated every 5 years. No company is going to spend millions to locate a new factory or retool one in Canada if the US could pull out of NAFTA in short order. This clause is a death sentence to Canadian industry that primarily export mostly to the US.

Magna Int't -the worlds largest auto parts manufacture headquartered in Ontario has already said no more Canadian plants due to NAFTA uncertainty, favorable taxation, carbon taxes and other factors yet they continue to expand stateside and in China. This is the real genius of what Trump is doing as it draws more companies back to the US to hedge against the unknown. Intentional or not this is brilliant for the US and will cost us dearly long term.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 12:36:53 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

It's how business runs. You figure out the Achilles heel of your opponent and exploit it. Of course you'd better be looking at your own.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 12:55:30 PM | | Votes: 2   

countguy

good thing volvo makes nothing appealing.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 12:36:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

#dullsville

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 12:44:30 PM | | Votes: 0   

autopal

Volvo is moving production of vehicles for the US market from China to Europe. Notice, production moved to Europe, not to the US. How does this benefit US workers or consumers??

autopal (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 1:19:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

autopal

It will have no effect on China as well, Volvo is just doing a reshuffle, moving US bound vehicles from China to Europe, and moving vehicles currently being produced in Europe to China. It's a non story really

autopal (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 1:24:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

EVisNow

Another reading comprehension fail from the usual suspects, including the thread's author.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 3:22:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]