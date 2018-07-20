Volvo Moving XC60 SUV Production From China To US To Avoid Tariffs

Volvo is becoming the first automaker to react on the new U.

S. tariffs on Chinese imports. The Swedish manufacturer will move the production of the XC60  SUV for the American market from the People’s Republic to Europe.

"We will, of course, reshuffle here and take XC60s for the U.S. from our factory in Europe, and let China produce for other markets," Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO, commented to Reuters, adding that the shift to the Swedish plant where the XC60 is built for Europe had already begun.



User Comments

qwertyfla1

Wait for many more companies (especially Canadian) to announce plans to move production to Murica to hedge against tariffs and free trade. Long term Trumps plan will greatly benefit America as everyone is forced to renegotiate terms more favorable to the US. Hell, I am one of them looking to relocate stateside once I can off my property.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 11:01:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Unless you're a gay Muslim female MS13 transgender atheist, don't bother emigrating. LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 11:07:39 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The tariffs will not fully materialize. The Chicken Littles of the world can't see that however.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2018 11:06:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

