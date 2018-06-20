Volvo Prices S60 Subscription Plans - Does An All In One Payment Concept Appeal To You?

Volvo Cars has unveiled the new S60 sedan, available via traditional purchase, lease and Care by Volvo, a subscription service that will make having a car as easy as having a cell phone. The new S60 is the first Volvo car manufactured in the United States at the company’s new manufacturing facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. The S60 will be available in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription level trims. The Momentum level trim offers a generous suite of standard equipment, including City Safety with Steering Support, which works to mitigate or prevent accidents at intersections and with pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. A panoramic moonroof, LED headlamps with Volvo’s signature Thor’s Hammer, 18-inch wheels, Aluminum inlays and Volvo’s award-winning Sensus Connect touchscreen interface. The luxurious Inscription trim adds bright chrome window trim and front grille accents, driftwood inlays, four-zone electric climate control, power front seats with lumbar support and power cushion extensions. The R-Design adds a dynamic look to the S60, with high gloss black window trim, mirror caps and front grille. A metal mesh inlay joins the R-Design perforated leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, nappa leather sport seats with open grid textile and an R-Design leather wrapped gear shifter. The S60 will be available with three propulsion choices: The T5 powertrain features a turbo-charged Drive-E engine providing 250 horsepower.

The T6 features a turbo and super-charged Drive-E engine producing 316 horsepower.

The T8 Twin-Engine Plug-in Hybrid combines a Drive-E engine providing 313 horsepower with a rear electric motor adding 87 horsepower for a combined power output of 400 horsepower. Front wheel drive is reserved for the T5 propulsion system. The T6 and T8 configurations provide all-wheel drive. Pricing for each engine and trim level is found below: The new S60 will join the popular XC40 in the Care by Volvo program. Care by Volvo customers simply choose their S60 online or in app and make all-inclusive, monthly payments that cover insurance, service, and maintenance. All-inclusive pricing of well-equipped models start at $775 per month before local taxes and registration fees. The negotiation-free process starts with an online or in app deposit. Care by Volvo customers will be able to drive away from their local retailer in a new S60 without having to worry about the traditional extras such as down payments, maintenance and insurance. Three S60 models will be available via Care by Volvo: S60 T6 AWD Momentum at $775/month includes: Premium Package

Multimedia Package

Linear Lime Wood Inlays

8 Exterior Color Choices

2 Interior Color Choices S60 T6 AWD R-Design at $850/month includes: Premium Package

Multimedia Package

R-Design Styling with Sport Chassis/Suspension

19” R-Design Wheel

Sport Seats in Nappa Leather with Open Grid Textile

7 Exterior Color Choices S60 T8 eAWD Polestar Engineered, pricing announced later Extremely limited quantities

MY19 exclusively available via the Care by Volvo App in the United States

415-hp, 494 lb/ft torque Polestar Optimized T8 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Polestar Engineered Öhlins Suspension

Polestar Engineered Brembo Brakes with Gold Calipers

Polestar Engineered Strut Brace

Exclusive 19” Forged Alloy Care by Volvo includes 24/7 customer care and concierge services, including roadside assistance. The Care by Volvo subscription term is for 24 months. There will be an option to change cars and sign up for a new 24-month subscription as early as 12 months into their agreement. An annual 15,000 mile allowance accompanies tire and wheel damage protection, wear-and-tear replacements including wipers and brakes, and all factory scheduled maintenance. Care by Volvo customers will be covered under a premium personal insurance policy issued by Liberty Mutual Insurance. The cost of insurance is part of the subscription price and provides customers $250,000 bodily injury protection per person and $500,000 bodily injury coverage per accident with a $500 deductible applied to both comprehensive and collision coverage. The new S60 will be available to order and subscribe today. The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered Care by Volvo subscription will be available on June 28. Customer deliveries via traditional lease and purchase are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018.



