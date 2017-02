The Volvo S90 and V90 Polestar models are set to receive additional punch from a hybrid powertrain, reports Autocar.

However, the new models won’t be launched until 2018 due to the time needed to develop the electrified powertrains. Also, Volvo is thought to have made the move to hybrid power in order to differentiate Polestar from Mercedes-AMG, Audi Sport and BMW M.