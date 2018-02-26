Volvo Says The Current Lineup Of Gas Powered Engines Will Be The Last

Volvo's current line of four-cylinder engines will be its last gasoline engines, according to a recent report.

The Swedish automaker plans to offer a hybrid or all-electric powertrain in every vehicle it makes by 2019, but a Road & Track report claims it has already shifted resources away from the development of new gasoline engines.

It makes sense for a company apparently so invested in the electric future to stop funding development of gasoline engines. Volvo made a similar proclamation about halting development of diesel engines last year. But expect Volvo to get a lot of mileage out of its current range of gasoline engines nonetheless.



Thomas007

I see where they're going with this, but I'm not confident it will last. I think you need a nice mix of traditional gas engines, hybrids, and maybe one electric. I doubt Volvo, as a mainstream brand, can survive financially on only hybrid/electric offerings.

Posted on 2/26/2018 2:38:10 PM

Posted on 2/26/2018 2:38:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

malba2367

Tesla should be very worried. A company owned by shell corporations of the Chinese Government is going all in to EVs. Tesla's access to rare earth minerals could be severely curtailed at some point.

Posted on 2/26/2018 5:18:33 PM

Posted on 2/26/2018 5:18:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

All those materials also exist in Australia and Chile, plus lithium is a tiny fraction of what is in the batteries. Cobalt and Nickel are the main two ingredients.

All major auto companies are going to be all EV eventually including every US and Chinese company. There are enough resources to go around, believe it or not batteries do not need any rare earth materials. They won't be as efficient, but if prices get too high that is what will happen (the Prius has already moved away from most of them).

Posted on 2/26/2018 7:40:39 PM

Posted on 2/26/2018 7:40:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Tesla should NOT be worried about Volvo. Mercedes, BMW, and Porsche/Audi will be its death knell. Of course Geely "buying" Mercedes Benz could be a likely move.

Posted on 2/26/2018 7:43:12 PM

Posted on 2/26/2018 7:43:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

