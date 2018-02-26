Volvo Says The Current Lineup Of Gas Powered Engines Will Be The Last

Volvo's current line of four-cylinder engines will be its last gasoline engines, according to a recent report. The Swedish automaker plans to offer a hybrid or all-electric powertrain in every vehicle it makes by 2019, but a Road & Track report claims it has already shifted resources away from the development of new gasoline engines. It makes sense for a company apparently so invested in the electric future to stop funding development of gasoline engines. Volvo made a similar proclamation about halting development of diesel engines last year. But expect Volvo to get a lot of mileage out of its current range of gasoline engines nonetheless.



Read Article