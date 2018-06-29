Volvo Sold All T8 Polestar Engineered Sedans Bound For US Market In Just 39 Minutes

It took just 39 minutes for Volvo to sell all 20 of their special edition all-new S60 T8 Polestar Engineered saloons slated for the American market.

The Swedish automaker used its Care by Volvo app in order to connect subscribers with their future special edition cars. However, people can also order the all-new S60 in T6 AWD Momentum trim, both online as well as through the app.

What sets the T8 Polestar Engineered version apart from all others, aside from its 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft (669 Nm) of torque, are the Brembo brakes, Öhlins suspension, a Polestar strut bar and the exclusive 19-inch alloys.