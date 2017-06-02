Volvo To Take On Premium Sector Cute Utes With XC40 Crossover

The 2018 Volvo XC40 has begun winter testing ahead of its launch in 2018 as a rival to the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.

Volvo’s future small SUV takes inspiration from the Concept 40.1 that was revealed in pictures last year and will make its public debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show.

The concept’s angled tailgate and butch nose design can be seen on the spotted XC40 development car, suggesting it will adopt the concept’s other features, including new light designs for both the front and rear.