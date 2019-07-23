Volvo To Widen Line-Up With New Entry Level And Flagship Models

Volvo is working on an all-electric version of the XC40 for a launch later this year and, apparently, that’s not the only hot topic within the company’s executives. A new report from AutoExpress shines more light on the automaker’s future model expansion plans, which could include two new SUV series.

After a record first half of the year in terms of sales (340,000 vehicles delivered worldwide), Volvo wants to restore its profit growth, which suffered during the first six months due to different tariffs and “increased pressure on margins in declining markets.” One possible solution could be the addition of a range-topping SUV, slotted above the XC90, and an entry-level crossover series, positioned below the XC40.