Volvo XC40 vs Audi Q3 vs BMW X1 - Can The New Kid On The Block Keep Up With The Class Leaders?

Following the launch of its XC90 and XC60 models, Volvo’s new SUV blitz continues in 2018 with the arrival of the smaller XC40 in the UK.

Auto Express got early access to a pre-production prototype to put the baby XC through its paces against two of its closest rivals, the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

This class is one of the most hotly contested in the market, but Volvo has form because its seven-seat XC90 SUV is a past winner of our Car of the Year crown back in 2015, while the mid-size XC60 took the Best Premium SUV title at our annual New Car Awards last year. So can this smaller XC40 complete a hat-trick for the Swedish brand?


Agent009

Agent009


fiftysix

After riding in an Audi Q3, I'd rank it with the Chevrolet Trax.

fiftysix

Posted on 1/24/2018 1:04:32 PM   

TomM

All of these little CUVs are a puzzle to me - they do not ride well - they do not handle well - they do not have much room in the back - they really are two seaters with a really big trunk. SInce - by definition - they are not premium by their design - this is truly BADGE engineering - and if the badge means something to you - get that one.

TomM

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:48:50 PM   

