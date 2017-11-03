Volvo's Boss Predicts Death Of Diesel Post 2020, BUT Isn't It Dead NOW?

In a recent conversation at the Geneva Motor Show, Volvo's CEO, Håkan Samuelsson, noted that diesel will still play a critical role for the near future. Obviously, he's speaking strictly from the perspective of an automaker.



But, if a tree falls in a forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?



Essentially, what I am getting at is that it seems as though buyers are not flocking to diesel products at the moment. Thank you, Volkswagen!



So, while auto manufacturers bank on diesel products to skirt around CO requirements, from the latest conversations I've had it seems that buyers are completely uninterested in oil burners.



What say you, Spies? Is diesel dead NOW or does it still have some legs?





Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson has expressed doubt over the long-term future of diesel engines...



...Samuelsson conceded that diesel has a crucial role in the short term "to cope with the 95g/km CO2 requirement, so until 2020 diesel will continue to have a very important part to play. After that twin engine (hybrid) and all electric cars will become more favourable cost-wise, and when the requirement comes down below 95g/km, I am quite sure the diesel engine cannot help us." Instead, he sees the future as increasingly electrified. "We will introduce our first all-electric car in 2019," he said, "and by 2025 I can see us offering a pure electric model in all of our ranges..."





